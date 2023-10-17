Hepatitis A exposure alert issued after confirming infected worker at two Edmonton airport restaurants

Alberta Health Services issued an alert Tuesday night after it confirmed a worker at two restaurants in the Edmonton International Airport has contracted hepatitis A.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus.

AHS said in a news release the infected food handler worked at the Belgian Beer Cafe and at Boston Pizza.

People who consumed food or drink from either of the restaurants on these dates and times may have been exposed to the virus:

At the Belgian Beer Cafe

Oct. 5, 2-9 p.m.

Oct. 7, 8 or 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Oct. 12 from 1-8 p.m.

At Boston Pizza

Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dr. Michael Zakhary, the Edmonton Zone medical officer of health, said the case is not a risk to the general public.

"There is no ongoing risk of infection associated with either restaurant," he said in the release. "Public Health inspectors have visited and spoken with the operators of the restaurants to review food safety practices and the locations are safe to operate."

People who may have been exposed should call Health Link immediately at 1-888-851-1919 and should monitor themselves for symptoms for 50 days after potential exposure. Those who may have been exposed and live outside Alberta should contact their local public health office for help.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A include tiredness, poor appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, dark-coloured urine, light-coloured stool, and yellowing of eyes and skin.