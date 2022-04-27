Here's how much rain Edmonton has received since Tuesday

The Edmonton area has received 13 to 20 millimetres of precipitation since late Tuesday, including moisture from the melted snow.

Those totals are from the network of weather stations CTV News Edmonton has scattered around the region, as well as the Environment & Climate Change Canada weather stations at Blatchford and the Edmonton International Airport.

The heaviest, steadiest rain fell overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

The area may see a few more light showers before Thursday morning.

However, we're not expecting any heavy rain to move back into the region.