High Level Bridge reopened after morning rollover
Published Thursday, June 11, 2020 5:25AM MDT Last Updated Thursday, June 11, 2020 7:21AM MDT
EDMONTON -- The High Level Bridge reopened to traffic just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Police had closed the bridge after a single-vehicle rollover earlier in the day.
An SUV was on its side at the north entrance of the bridge.
Police said there are no injuries but traffic was blocked during the morning commute so the vehicle could be removed.
