

The Canadian Press





Residents of a northern Alberta town that were forced to flee an encroaching wildfire last month are once again being told to gas up and be ready to leave in a hurry.

The town of High Level says on its website Monday evening that residents aren't required to leave at the moment, but should gather documents, get food and water ready and fuel their vehicles in case a mandatory evacuation becomes necessary.

Close to 5,000 people in High Level and surrounding communities were ordered to leave due to the Chuckegg Creek fire in May, and remained out of their community for two weeks until they were finally allowed to return on June 2.

Earlier Monday, people in the area of Indian Cabins, about 150 kilometres north of High Level, were told to leave immediately due to another fire north of the Chuckegg Creek blaze.

Later in the day, residents of Trout Lake were ordered to leave due to a fire that's burning in the Slave Lake Forest Area.

A wildfire update from the province Monday noted that humidity in the area of High Level was dropping, and that fire activity would become more aggressive.