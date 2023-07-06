Hiker fined $7,500 for shooting black bear in Jasper National Park

A hiker has been fined $7,500 for shooting a black bear in Jasper National Park last summer.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Serge Painchaud, 42, was hiking with friends on the Overland Trail in Jasper National Park on Aug. 6, 2022, when he became tired and decided to turn back.

He had brought a Mossberg Model 510 20-gauge shotgun on the hike, and was carrying it openly.

Around 12:15 p.m., he saw a black bear across a creek about 30 metres away and became frightened, according to the agreed statement of facts.

He fired a warning shot into the air from the shotgun.

The bear took a few steps in Painchaud's direction, so he shot the bear, the agreed statement of facts read.

The court document shows there were about five seconds between the two shots.

The bear was 28-30 metres from Painchaud when he shot it, and on the other side of the creek.

The bear ran off. It's not clear if the bear survived the shot.

Painchaud's friend called him after hearing the gunshots, and then phoned Parks Canada as Painchaud said his cell phone service was poor.

Park wardens located blood from the bear and two shotgun shells at the scene.

On Wednesday, Painchaud pleaded guilty to violating a hunting restriction under the Canada National Parks Act.

In an email to CTV News Edmonton, a lawyer for Painchaud called his client's sentence "carefully considered and well reasoned."