Advertisement
Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
Published Monday, December 21, 2020 10:44AM MST
EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic Monday afternoon.
The weekend saw the province add 2,638 coronavirus cases and 36 more deaths caused by the disease.
There are currently 19,201 Albertans infected with COVID-19. More than 750 of them are in hospital and nearly 150 are in ICU.
- 26 more deaths, 1,352 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Saturday
- Alberta reports 1,286 new cases on Sunday; 19,201 residents with COVID-19 across province
Alberta has reported 90,219 cases and 851 deaths since the pandemic began.
Watch the chief medical officer of health’s update on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.