EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic Monday afternoon.

The weekend saw the province add 2,638 coronavirus cases and 36 more deaths caused by the disease.

There are currently 19,201 Albertans infected with COVID-19. More than 750 of them are in hospital and nearly 150 are in ICU.

Alberta has reported 90,219 cases and 851 deaths since the pandemic began.

Watch the chief medical officer of health’s update on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.