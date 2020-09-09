EDMONTON -- The province's top doctor will address Albertans for a second straight day as COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the province.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to provide details about online reporting tools for cases of the disease in schools.

The update comes a day after she announced an increase of 619 COVID-19 cases and five deaths since Thursday.

Hinshaw said on Tuesday that all cases reported in schools so far appear to be from community transmission and not transmission within schools.

Students who may have been exposed to the disease will have to self-isolate for two weeks, even if their COVID-19 tests come back negative.

The province currently has 1,692 active cases of COVID-19, the highest count since May 9.

The update also comes after Alberta Health Services reported 50 employees at Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton were self-isolating because they attended a retirement party where one guest tested positive for COVID-19.

Alberta's nurse's union said all guests were masked and were not sharing food.

Watch Hinshaw's update live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m. MT.