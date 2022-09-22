Historical artifacts stolen from church in Lac Ste Anne County

Police are searching for a number of religious items that were stolen from a church in Lac Ste Anne County, some of which are around 100 years old.

Mounties say the items were stolen sometime in the last four weeks from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Range Road 22.

Investigators believe the artifacts were taken because of their perceived gold and copper content.

Anyone with information is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-222-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.