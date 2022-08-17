Homicide unit investigating death in central Edmonton: EPS

Edmonton Police Service (File photo) Edmonton Police Service (File photo)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump supporters' threats to judge spur democracy concerns

Hundreds of federal judges face the same task every day: review an affidavit submitted by federal agents and approve requests for a search warrant. But for U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the fallout from his decision to approve a search warrant has been far from routine.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island