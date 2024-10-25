How Edmonton children with autism are building confidence ahead of Halloween

Some children with autism got a first hand look at the tricks behind trick-or-treating on Thursday.

Children’s Autism Services of Edmonton executive director Terri Duncan says the holidays can be hard for families who have a child with autism.

“There’s a lot of surprises, it’s not predictable, it’s unexpected, sometimes the costumes are scratchy and uncomfortable … and it is a little scary sometimes for kids,” Duncan said.

More than 150 families participated in the trick-or-treating event to prepare for the official spooky holiday next week.

Duncan says it helps kids build confidence and awareness of what to look out for on Halloween night. She says many families had the opportunity to go out on Halloween for the first time because of the skills they were taught.

Kids are taught the routine of knocking on doors and saying trick-or-treat with pictures or devices.

Natasha Phairas’s daughter has autism and says Halloween has been challenging some years.

“She’s getting more of a hang of it now but in previous years it’s been a lot of vocalization of not being happy, not really knowing what she’s doing going to people’s homes but it’s getting better,” Phairas told CTV News Edmonton.

She says the program has helped her daughter calm her down and understand the routine.

“The practice is great because we want all of our kids to be included, no matter what situation they’re in.”