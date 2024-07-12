How much is your place worth? Heat map shows Edmonton property value assessments

The City of Edmonton has had hot weather this July, and it also has a heat map just in time for the start of a new property tax season.

The map, which was published late last month, displays the range of values in the wake of an 8.9-per-cent tax hike for 2024..

Available via the city's open data portal, it shows the value of 426,913 properties in the city, each assigned a colour value representing at which percentile it sits in comparison to others.

The map displays residential, non-residential and farmland properties.

City values WEM at $1.24B

The highest assessed property value in the city is a commercial property: West Edmonton Mall (address: 8882 170 St. NW), which the city pegs at $1.24 billion.

The University of Alberta main campus, also tagged as commercial, comes in second at $1.15 billion. The Alberta legislature complex (9804 107 St. NW) comes in at an assessed value of $306.8 million.

The College Plaza near the U of A is the highest-valued residential/commercial property by the city at $167.5 million, while the Crestwood neighbourhood's Summit Village at 10041 149 Street, situated on the edge of the MacKinnon Ravine, holds the highest assessed value for strictly residential property that isn't vacant land at $13.33 million.

Happy scrolling, zooming in/out and hovering!