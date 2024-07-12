EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • How much is your place worth? Heat map shows Edmonton property value assessments

    A residential neighbourhood in Edmonton. (File/CTV News Edmonton) A residential neighbourhood in Edmonton. (File/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    The City of Edmonton has had hot weather this July, and it also has a heat map just in time for the start of a new property tax season. 

    The map, which was published late last month, displays the range of values in the wake of an 8.9-per-cent tax hike for 2024..

    Available via the city's open data portal, it shows the value of 426,913 properties in the city, each assigned a colour value representing at which percentile it sits in comparison to others.

    The map displays residential, non-residential and farmland properties.

    City values WEM at $1.24B

    The highest assessed property value in the city is a commercial property: West Edmonton Mall (address: 8882 170 St. NW), which the city pegs at $1.24 billion.

    The University of Alberta main campus, also tagged as commercial, comes in second at $1.15 billion. The Alberta legislature complex (9804 107 St. NW) comes in at an assessed value of $306.8 million.

    The College Plaza near the U of A is the highest-valued residential/commercial property by the city at $167.5 million, while the Crestwood neighbourhood's Summit Village at 10041 149 Street, situated on the edge of the MacKinnon Ravine, holds the highest assessed value for strictly residential property that isn't vacant land at $13.33 million.

    Happy scrolling, zooming in/out and hovering

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News