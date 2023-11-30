How this local homemade bakery is supporting Gaza

An Edmonton woman is donating proceeds of her baking to support Gaza.

For Zieneb Abougoush, the baker behind the homemade sweet business Delightful Cravings, baking has always been an exciting hobby and with the support of her family and friends, she decided to start a homemade bakery business.

“In starting my business I have had the opportunity to explore different styles and enhance my creative freedom,” Abougoush said.

With the recent war in Gaza, Abougoush wanted to extend her support in a unique way.

“I had been eager to open a home-based bakery for a while now but felt extremely driven to finally do so in order to extend my support to Gaza through my passion for baking," she said.

She was inspired by the fact that local Edmonton businesses like Afflatus Hijab, Mama Asha Café and Charife Elkadri have been supporting the people of Palestine by donating their proceeds to humanitarian aid organizations as well as spreading awareness.

Abougoush chose to donate her proceeds to Islamic Relief Canada, a Muslim-Canadian humanitarian aid organization and registered charity.

“This is the quickest way to send support through a trusted channel such as Islamic Relief that provides medical emergency aid, clean water and food to displaced people in Gaza,” Abougoush said.

“We've seen the Muslim community, along with the non-Muslim community, come together passionately to fundraise and show their support for Palestinians in Gaza in many innovative and creative ways," Islamic Relief Canada told CTV News Edmonton.

Abougoush hopes she’s able to make an impact and help the people of Palestine.

“Raising money for Palestine can help people in several significant ways,” she explained.

Islamic Relief Canada said donations will provide medical supplies, food packs, food vouchers, fresh produce, ready-to-eat meals, blankets and mattresses, clean water, hygiene kits and psychosocial support to the children of Palestine.