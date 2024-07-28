EDMONTON
    • How your bottles and cans can help wildfire evacuees this Wednesday

    On Wednesday, participating broadcasters will launch the Alberta Day of Caring for Jasper.

    Until 6 p.m. that night, Albertans can take their bottles to any local bottle depot and say, "These are for Jasper."

    Cash donations will also be accepted online

    The money raised will go to the Red Cross Alberta Wildfires Appeal.

    Alberta and Ottawa have committed to matching Red Cross donations for wildfire evacuees, meaning each dollar donated will become three.

    Donations will help all wildfire evacuees in the province, and support wildfire recovery and risk-reduction measures for the future.

    As of Sunday, there were 17,100 wildfire evacuees in Alberta.

