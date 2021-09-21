Hundreds gather during first court date of man charged in Alta. mother, toddler homicides
Hundreds of people attended court in a small town in western Alberta Tuesday morning for the first appearance of a man charged in the double homicide of a young woman and her toddler.
The crowd outside Edson provincial court fell silent as the victims' partner and father, Cody McConnell, walked up to the entrance.
Mchale Busch, 24, and the couple's son, Noah, were confirmed dead on Friday, Sept. 17, a day after they had been reported missing.
On Saturday, Mounties announced two charges of second-degree murder against 53-year-old Robert Keith Major, a convicted sexual offender who lived in Busch's apartment building in the nearby town of Hinton.
Many of those who stood outside court on Tuesday wore high-visibility vests and jackets; some told CTV News Edmonton they were oilfield workers and colleagues of McConnell.
Beyond grief, they expressed frustration and anger Major had been released in Edmonton in 2017 when police had reason to believe he would offend again. At the time, Major was placed under several court-ordered conditions, including a curfew and a ban from being around children.
It is not known when he moved to Hinton, a town of 10,000 about three hours west of Edmonton.
He also faces one count of indignity to human remains.
Family and media were told the proceeding was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. MST in Edson, however the hearing was held in Hinton.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett
