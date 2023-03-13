'Hundreds of drivers short': Critics say Alberta funding announcement won't fix school bus driver shortage

Alberta's education minister made an announcement on Tuesday outlining how budget commitments will make student transportation to schools more affordable and safer, but the association that represents bus contractors says it won't fix the province's bus driver shortage.

Adriana LaGrange was at Heritage Hills School in Sherwood Park on Tuesday morning to explain how the province intends to improve transportation to schools.

The province's recent budget allotted almost $500 million for student transportation improvements.

Of that, the province's fiscal plan says $414 million over the next three years is earmarked for "systemic improvements and offset rising costs" for school buses.

"We recognize that school authorities and parents are under pressure due to rising transportation costs and inflation. To help relieve this pressure, we are providing school authorities with an additional $414 million over the next three years to support school transportation improvements," LaGrange told reporters.

BUS DRIVER TRAINING AND RETENTION

LaGrange said some funding will go toward addressing driver shortages — a long-time ask by an advocacy organization representing school bus contractors.

“We are providing the funding so that school authorities can recruit, hire and retain school bus drivers," she said.

The Alberta School Bus Contractors' Association (ASBCA) told CTV News Edmonton the province has been facing a driver shortage for nearly a decade.

“The challenge I have with [the funding announcement] is it's not very specific when it comes to the recruitment and retention of school bus drivers," ASBCA president Mark Critch told CTV News on Tuesday.

"Calgary, hundreds of drivers short. Southern Alberta, northern Alberta, it doesn’t matter. You’re seeing buses not running, kids not getting a bus for weeks and months on end, that can’t even get to school. This is a huge problem."

Critch says drivers aren't getting paid enough.

“It’s a real tough job, it's tough to get drivers, we don’t pay them enough in our industry. It’s a shame when you think about the amount of complexity within this job along with the amount of training.”

He added the cost and time associated with training is another major obstacle when it comes to recruiting drivers.

In 2019, the province created the Mandatory Entry-Level Training system to boost the number of skilled drivers.

Candidates have to complete the MELT program to attain their Class 2 driver's licence, which takes about 50 hours, including 18 hours of classroom study, 22 hours of practical and another 11 hours of in-yard instruction.

That all can take three to five weeks of unpaid time, ASBCA said.

Most drivers also need further training to receive a Q-endorsement on their licence, allowing them to drive a vehicle with an air brake.

While MELT costs are capped at $5,000, additional training, road and knowledge test fees add up, Critch said.

A senior director for Pacific West Transportation, the parent company for Southland, says time commitment required for training is her company's main obstacle when it comes to recruitment.

"The program is quite long, it's about five to six weeks to complete, and although we might have great applicants, these folks are looking for an income and five to six weeks is a long time to wait," Kyrie Geurts said.

CTV News asked the province if it plans to adjust the program based on feedback from industry, but has not received a response.

ELIGIBILITY DISTANCE AND 'PARENTAL CHOICE'

The province is lowering the distance students must live from their designated school to be eligible for bus service.

Starting Sept. 1, 2024, students in Grade 1 to 6 who live one kilometre from the school, measured by the shortest driving route, will be eligible for government-funded bus service.

Students in Grade 7 to 12 who live two kilometres from school will also be eligible.

Currently, students must live 2.4 kilometres from their designated school to qualify.

LaGrange told reporters the change will make government-funded bus service accessible for 33,000 more students, including 20,000 students who will be able to use a bus that is already in service and not at capacity, especially in rural areas.

Approximately 250 more bus routes will need to be added to accommodate the other 13,000 students.

The provincial money is also expected to help support "parental choice" by expanding busing for alternative programs, like French immersion, and — for the first time — allowing private schools to receive transportation funding from taxpayers.

"The changes in funding will mean about 80,000 additional students will be eligible for provincial funding support," the provincial fiscal plan states.

"The parents of 47,000 students who are currently paying a fee to use bus services will save more than $20 million in transportation costs," the budget documents add. "The increase in student transportation funding will help reduce rural ride times."

If passed, the budget also will provide $84 million to school boards over three years to cover the rising cost of fuel.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Marek Tkach.