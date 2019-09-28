EDMONTON --Nearly 1,000 people gathered in Hawrelak Park Saturday evening for the 13th annual Light the Night Walk in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

The event is the society’s largest annual fundraising event, with the money going towards patient services as well as research for better treatment.

“It’s really important to bring the blood cancer community together. Cancer can be a really isolating journey for people,” said Leigh Born, area manager for the northern Alberta chapter.

“Having an event where everyone can come together once a year and really show that support for people who are currently in treatment, as well as for those who have lost a loved one.”

The different coloured lanterns carried by participants each symbolize something personal: red lanterns were carried by supporters, white lanterns were held by patients and survivors, while gold lanterns signified those walking in the memory of a loved one.

More than $235,000 had been raised as of Saturday evening by the walk.

The walk helps create a community for those who are currently battling blood cancer, and those who have beat it.

“They can feel alone, they can feel overwhelmed, they need a lot of support and a lot of gentleness when they are going through such a very difficult time of their lives,” said Born.

“We want to show our support for everybody (who) is affected.”