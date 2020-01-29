EDMONTON -- Robert Clark is one busy guy.

The married father of four is the Edmonton Oilers anthem singer, he teaches a singing class at Concordia University, and he’s training for a body building competition.

Clark also lives with depression and anxiety.

He first approached his doctor about it a decade ago.

"It was starting to get to the point where I couldn’t really control it," Clark told CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

The professional opera singer has been on daily medication ever since.

"Every time I finished an opera I would come down and I would crash really, really hard, to the point I would just go in my room, go play video games, I would just escape from my family, from everything," Clark said.

"It was kind of that spiraling further and further downward that kind of got me thinking, okay this isn’t the life I’m supposed to be having."

Besides the medication and having the support of his family and friends, being able to share his story to a bigger audience has helped Clark in his journey.

"It just sort of became this thing where, me realizing sharing my problems with other people, was actually a way for me to overcome it," said Clark.

Clark has also been on a physical transformation.

In 2017, he tipped the scales at almost 350 pounds.

"I started losing weight, started feeling, really, really good. And then really started enjoying the aspect of building muscle," Clark said.

Sticking to his routine worked, he dropped 130 pounds.

"I said to myself, ‘Well, what do I do now?’ I need to do something different that’s challenging as well. So, body building for me is the next logical step."

Today, Clark weighs 255 pounds, with more muscle to add before his competition this October.

"I love it, I love it."