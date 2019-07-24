There are high levels of fecal bacteria and blue green algae in Lac Ste. Anne, but that is not stopping hundreds of Catholics from entering the water for the annual pilgrimage.

The Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage is believed to be the largest Catholic gathering in western Canada, bringing in about 3,500 people to its shores.

"People started coming and the priest started blessing this lake, and people went in and experienced the healing," Father Susai Jesu with the Sacred Heart Church told CTV News Edmonton.

But this year, there are fecal bacteria and blue green algae warnings.

"Algae can produce a toxin that can be irritating to skin if you come into contact with the water, as well if you swallow the water, it can cause a stomach upset," said Dr. Kathryn Koliaska, an Alberta Health Services medical officer of health in the north zone.

Some of the blessings were carried outside of the lake just in case, but Father Jesu said around 300 to 400 people went in the lake. So far, there are no reports of anyone being sick.

"I'm not too worried because I'm not going to drink it and we're going to clean it," Joseph Harper, a pilgrim, said.

The annual pilgrimage ends Thursday.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg reports