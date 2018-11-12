The Grande Prairie woman arrested in Thailand for defacing a 13th century ancient artifact will not go to prison.

Brittney Schneider, 22, and a British man were arrested in mid-October after they spray-painted the walls of the Tha Pae Gate in Chiang Mai.

The two were charged with vandalizing an ancient artifact, and faced a maximum of 10 years in prison and $40,000 fine.

On Monday, Schneider told CTV News she was initially sentenced to two years in prison and a 100,000 baht fine ($4,000). Her sentence was then reduced to one year in prison and 100,000 baht, before the judge gave her no jail time but kept the fine.

“Honestly I’m so relieved, I’m so happy and I am beyond thankful that the judge showed so much compassion for us," Schneider said. "Actually a lot of people I’ve met in Thailand showed a lot of compassion even tho [sic] it was their wall I vandalized. They still were so nice to me and were so worried about me.”

Schneider does not know when she is flying back to Alberta.

“I have to wait for the court to send papers to immigration stating my case is closed and that I’m no longer black listed.”