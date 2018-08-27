A turning lane at a major downtown intersection may be removed to make more room for Valley Line West LRT construction.

An Administration report that went before the Executive Committee Monday recommended — with MacEwan University’s support — to get rid of the left turn lane at the intersection of 109 Street and 104 Avenue. Westbound left turns at 109 Street would also be removed.

The LRT will run through the centre of 104 Avenue, which will reduce lanes to two in each direction.

According to the report, the removal would free up space to shift the westbound lanes southward. It would also reduce the impact to the north boulevard and its southern sidewalk.

The boulevard west of 110 Street will be reduced and may still require the removal or relocation of some trees, according to the report. The boulevard east of 110 Street will be reduced but trees won’t be impacted.

Administration projects that fewer than 50 vehicles per hour would make the westbound left turn at 109 Street during morning and afternoon peak hours with the LRT on 104 Avenue.

Alternative routes to turn left onto 109 Street to head southbound include 106 Avenue, 103 Avenue or Jasper Avenue.

Mayor Don Iveson says major intersections with no left turns are common in bigger cities and that Edmontonians will need to get used to the changes in traffic patterns.

“We’re still at that stage in our growth where we're quite used to being able to make all turning movements,” Iveson said.

Funding is still being secured for the Valley Line West LRT and construction could begin in 2019.

With files from Bill Fortier