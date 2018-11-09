A teenage girl is dead after she was struck by a car as she crossed the street Thursday afternoon, and her mother and grandfather spoke to CTV News about her.

Police were called to the area of 118 Avenue and 78 Street just before 1 p.m. after a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian was reported.

Reports indicated the teenager was crossing from the south side to the north side of 118 Avenue in a crosswalk controlled by a traffic light when she was hit by a car headed west. Police said it’s believed the traffic lights were green at the time.

Paramedics treated and transported the pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died in hospital later that evening.

CTV News has confirmed the deceased is 16-year-old Ayva Mallon.

Her grandfather, Joseph Tomie, described her as a “very gifted kid” and said Mallon was going to meet a friend who lives nearby at the time.

The 22-year-old driver of the car was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Family ‘devastated,’ urges drivers to follow speed limit

“I was shocked,” Mallon’s mother, Marcia Jacobson, told CTV News.

“We’re shocked at what happened. In the blink of an eye your life can change.”

Jacobson said the doctors who treated her daughter said the car that hit her was travelling at 70 km/h, and Mallon suffered serious injuries to her brain, spine, arm, and pelvis in the crash.

“Maybe if the speed was lower, the trauma wouldn’t have been so bad,” Jacobson said.

Police said alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash, but are still investigating whether speed was.

Now the family hopes Mallon’s death will serve as a reminder to drivers to keep an eye out for pedestrians and to follow the posted speed limit.

“Everyone needs to pay attention, pedestrians and motorists alike, we all need to look out for each other.”

With files from Nicole Weisberg