A mobile ice cream stand in Beaumont that has been closed this season after a rival business questioned its zoning will be allowed to open.

An appeal of the issuance of a temporary use development permit saw the ice cream business 80 Flavours remain shuttered until that appeal was heard.

The action was launched by Crepe and Shake—a business that also sells ice cream a few blocks south of the temporary 80 Flavours.

The multi-variety ice cream business is housed in a modified sea can covered in vinyl wrapping.

The appeal was heard Wednesday night, and a committee hearing decided that 80 Flavours should be allowed to open.

CTV News reached out to both businesses, but neither company would comment on the process or the outcome.