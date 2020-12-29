EDMONTON -- A dragon, made of ice, has appeared in a west Edmonton neighbourhood, to the delight of residents.

The mythical creature is resting in Laurier Heights, on 145 Street and 84 Avenue.

The sculpture appears to be about as long as a house. Frosty and a yeti have also taken up residence with the dragon.

People were driving and walking by the dragon all day to take pictures of it.

“We brought the grandkids down today and it was absolutely stellar, it is amazing,” said Laurier Heights resident Steve Hogle.

“You love these kinds of things where somebody has put in so much work to give each other in the neighbourhood so much joy.”

The sculpture does appear to lack wings, which technically would make the beast a drake.