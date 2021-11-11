Immersive VR therapy considered helpful to vets with PTSD in Alberta study

What's called 3MDR (or Motion-Assisted, Multi-Modal Memory Desensitization and Reconsolidation) is a virtual reality PTSD treatment that aims to help military personnel heal from their combat-related trauma. In 3MDR therapy, the patient is fully immersed in the experience using virtual reality. They walk on a treadmill toward a triggering image, wear VR goggles, and can even choose the images they see and the music they listen to. (Courtesy: Heroes in Mind, Advocacy and Research Consortium (HiMARC) at the University of Alberta)

