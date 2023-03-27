In Pictures: Remembering Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan

On March 27, a regimental funeral will be held for Edmonton Police Service Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan who were killed in the line of duty on March 16, 2023.

CTVNewsEdmonton.ca will carrry the livestream online.

The hearses carrying Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan at the Alberta Legislature grounds on the morning of March 27, 2023. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)

Officers gather at the Alberta Legislature Grounds before the regimental funeral of Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)