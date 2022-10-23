Inclusive event takes the trickiness out of treating to help kids with disabilities
A neighbourhood in St. Albert celebrated Halloween a week early and took the trickiness out of treating with an accessible event.
On Sunday afternoon, 800 kids participated in the Treat Accessibly Halloween Village event. Streets in the Erin Ridge area were blocked off to cars, and participating homeowners were asked to put candy on tables at the end of their driveways to create a more inclusive trick-or-treat experience.
"This allows kids with disabilities and also without disabilities to trick or treat together without any barriers," said Jorgia Moore, the St. Albert event lead.
"They don't have to worry about steps, being fearful of coming to the door," Moore added. "It just really breaks down a lot of those barriers that kids have that you might not realize.
"For some of these kids, it might be their first time trick-or-treating ever."
Started in 2017 by Treat Accessibly, the movement aims to ensure kids of all abilities can enjoy the Halloween staple of trick-or-treating.
Seven cities, including St. Albert and Calgary, are hosting the accessible events this year.
Moore says the goal is to grow to 400,000 homes participating, the number of Canadian children with a disability.
"In a perfect world, kids with and without disabilities would be together," Moore added. "We just want to make it a possibility."
More than 35 homes in St. Albert registered to hand out candy at the event. Moore said when some homeowners realized what was happening on Sunday, they dashed to the store to grab candy to join in.
"It's a very giving community," she said. "The fact that they signed up so quickly here and everyone is just so engaged in what is going on shows we are so lucky to live here."
Families enjoy Treat Accessibly's Halloween Village event on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Jessica Robb).T
he free event even asked participants to register for a timed entry to ensure plenty of space for kids to get around. Special toys, stickers and games were also offered to kids who have dietary restrictions.
"It's spaced out, so there are not a whole bunch of people. It's not overwhelming to anyone," said Angela Bennett, a Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation spokesperson.
Krystle Caldwell has three kids, one of whom is in a wheelchair. This is the first time their family participated in an accessible event like this.
Trick-or-treating on Halloween when it's dark with crowds and navigating small sidewalks can be challenging, she said.
"With our little guy in a wheelchair, it just seemed like a really good fit for us," Krystle said. "The stairs can be a tough time for him."
"Something like this is perfect where there is lots of space and room to get around," she added.
Carter Caldwell enjoyed grabbing as much candy as he could at the accessible trick-or-treat event on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Jessica Robb).
Krystle's nine-year-old, Carter, said he was just happy to get some candy.
"I sometimes struggle going up driveways, and my mom and dad have to push me," Carter said. "Now I don't."
"He's just zooming around and having a lot of fun," Krystle said. "Being able to see other kids where their mobility is the same as his and to be able to do the same thing with his brother, who is a typical child and he can get around without the wheelchair, but to see everyone doing it together is nice."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb
