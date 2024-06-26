EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police investigating at 82 Avenue apartment building

    Police tape hangs in front of the Whyte Fringe apartment building on June 26, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) Police tape hangs in front of the Whyte Fringe apartment building on June 26, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    Police taped off the entrance to an apartment building east of Whyte Avenue early Wednesday morning.

    When CTV News Edmonton arrived around 5:30 a.m. at Whyte Fringe, at 9750 82 Ave NW, multiple police vehicles and an ambulance were already at the scene and officers were taping off the front lawn.

    CTV News Edmonton reached out to Edmonton Police Service for more info.

    More to come… 

