Influenza vaccines are now available in Alberta

Alberta Health Services launched its influenza immunization campaign on Monday.

Albertans six months and older can get vaccinated at public health clinics, pharmacies for people five years and older, and some doctor's offices.

The public health clinics will focus on children six months to five years, people without a health-care number, and Albertans who live in communities without other immunization options.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will also be available to people who made an influenza appointment, and a separate appointment is not necessary.

For more information, AHS' website.

Alberta had 40 cases of the flu as of last Wednesday.