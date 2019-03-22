

CTV Edmonton





An inmate who escaped from the Stan Daniels Healing Centre on Wednesday is back in custody.

Staff at the facility, managed by Native Counselling Services of Alberta (NCSA), noticed 27-year-old Jesse Leppanen was missing around 3 p.m.

Edmonton police were contacted by the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Leppanen was apprehended by EPS officers around 10 p.m. the same day.

Leppanen is serving nearly nine years for manslaughter and failure to comply with condition of undertaking or recognizance.

CSC and the NCSA are investigating the incident.