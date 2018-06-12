Police in central Alberta are trying to track down three inmates who escaped from the Red Deer Remand Centre overnight.

RCMP said officers, with help from the Red Deer Police Dog Service were investigating the escape of four prisoners.

Officers received the report just after midnight Tuesday.

One escapee had been taken into custody, and three others were still missing:

Quinn Russel Peterson, 26

Dallas Albert Rain, 26

Douglas Brian Power, 52

Red Deer RCMP confirmed to CTV News the inmates escaped through a broken window in the facility. The broken window could be seen Tuesday from the outside of the building.

Red Deer RCMP confirm that the inmates escaped through a window at the Remand Centre. This window is broken - glass everywhere. There is also blood splatter on the inside wall. 3 suspects are still at large. RCMP still actively investigating the whereabouts of the missing inmates pic.twitter.com/fXO43qWDdU — Tyson Fedor (@CTV_TysonFedor) June 12, 2018

Police said the three individuals should not be approached, and if they’re seen, call 911 or Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

With files from Tyson Fedor