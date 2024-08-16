EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Interactive farm tours offering insight into what's on the table

    More than 170 farms will open their gates for the public this weekend.

    Open Farm Days runs Saturday and Sunday, inviting Albertans to learn more about where their food comes from.

    Each farm will host different activities, including tours and food tastings.

    This is the first year Beettam Acres in Sunnybrook will be participating. The owner said it is a great opportunity to teach people about local agriculture.

    "Everyone goes to the grocery store and buys their food, but you don't really know where it's coming from, how it's picked or how it's processed," said owner Bobby Beettam.

    "We wanted to get chemical-free, better-quality fruits and vegetables local here and then people can come and see how it's possible."

    More information on programming can be found on the Alberta Farm Days website

    Ukrainian forces left a path of destruction in Russia operation

    A trail of destruction lies in the path that Ukrainian forces carved on their risky incursion into Russia, blasting through the border and eventually into the town of Sudzha, where Associated Press journalists travelled Friday on a Ukrainian government-organized trip.

