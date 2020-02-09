Intersection in Strathcona County closed due to ongoing investigation: RCMP
Published Sunday, February 9, 2020 9:59AM MST
EDMONTON -- Motorists are being asked to avoid an intersection in Strathcona County.
Strathcona County RCMP say the intersection of Township Road 534 and Range Road 225 is closed and traffic won’t be allowed to pass through.
RCMP added that the intersection has been shut down since late Saturday night as part of an ongoing investigation.
There is currently no danger to the public, according to police.