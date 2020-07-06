EDMONTON -- The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the plane crash that killed three people southeast of Edmonton Friday morning.

TSB says an amateur-built Murphy SR3500, a float plane, departed Cooking Lake Airport for a training session, performed a "touch and go" on a lake east of the airport, and went southwest.

While maneuvering near Rolly View, the plane "departed controlled flight and collided with terrain," TSB said.

The crash was reported at Range Road 232 and Highway 623, approximately 20 kilometres from Leduc, RCMP said.

Three bodies were found in the aircraft.

TSB investigators spent the last three days inspecting the plane, interviewing witnesses and gathering data.

The wreckage has been removed and taken to the TSB office in Edmonton, it said. The aircraft and engine will be examined over the next few days, and the two GPS units that were recovered will be sent to the TSB lab in Ottawa for analysis.

The TSB will also analyze weather conditions, radar data, the aircraft's maintenance records, pilot training and qualifications.

