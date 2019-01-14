Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Issue resulting in larger flaring at Strathcona Refinery resolved
A spokesperson for the Strathcona Refinery said larger-than-normal flaring at the site was the result of taking a unit offline for repairs.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 10:25AM MST
Last Updated Monday, January 14, 2019 10:27AM MST
Operations at the Imperial Strathcona Refinery have returned to normal after a large flare was seen at the site Sunday.
A refinery spokesperson said the site experienced an issue with one if its units on Jan. 13, and took it offline for repairs. This resulted in greater-than-normal flaring and smoke throughout the day.
Keri Scobie, the refinery’s public and government affairs manager, called the process “standard safety procedure.”
The flaring was expected to last between 12 and 24 hours. Scobie said the issue was resolved around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.