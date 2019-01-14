

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Operations at the Imperial Strathcona Refinery have returned to normal after a large flare was seen at the site Sunday.

A refinery spokesperson said the site experienced an issue with one if its units on Jan. 13, and took it offline for repairs. This resulted in greater-than-normal flaring and smoke throughout the day.

Keri Scobie, the refinery’s public and government affairs manager, called the process “standard safety procedure.”

The flaring was expected to last between 12 and 24 hours. Scobie said the issue was resolved around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.