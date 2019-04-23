Edmontonians got the first look inside the repurposed Rossdale Power Plant Tuesday night during the SingularityU Canada Summit reception.

“This is a one night only, but I expect that we’ll be in discussions with the city about the long-term plans for this building,” EPCOR CEO Stuart Lee said.

Mayor Don Iveson told CTV News Tuesday night was the first time he went inside the building since it was cleaned up. Iveson also said he doesn’t know what the building will turn into, but he’s looking forward to hearing proposals in the future.

“Whether it be shops, restaurants, a place to put condos…there’s lots of opportunities here in the Rossdale area,” Lee said.

SingularityU Canada Summit

Singularity University is trying to solve the world’s biggest challenges through technology.

“Singularity is ground zero for emerging disruptive technologies,” CompuVision CEO Ryan Vestby told CTV News. “It gets everyone thinking from a linear mindset to an exponential mindset.”

The summit, which began in Silicon Valley, is an opportunity for Edmonton’s tech industry to show off its growth.

KERR Interior Systems, a local construction company, recently began using exoskeletons—a metal suit which provides robotic strength.

“Some people have to retire because their bodies can’t take it anymore,” KERR Interior Systems Owner Darryl Wiebe said. “They have to reduce hours because their bodies can't take it anymore, so this is a way to kind of extend careers.”

The summit runs until Wednesday at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s David Ewasuk