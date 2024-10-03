'It's a lot more welcoming': Centre for abused children opens new location next week

The Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre will open its new facility next week.

Moving from their old location downtown, the new centre at 14325 112 Ave. will continue to serve children and youth who have faced abuse, by providing resources and other support.

Stephanie Franks, the director of child and youth supports for the organization, told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday the move will help children in many ways.

It's a move she said has been long-awaited.

"I'm so excited for the families when they come here, because I feel like we're not walking into a downtown high rise," said Franks. "The journey to get into the building is a lot less traumatic I feel … it's a lot more welcoming because they know that this building is all here to support them, and I think that is just a great feeling to have."

One of the biggest benefits of the new facility, Franks said, is that a family or child who comes in will get their own room out of the 15 offered, instead of waiting out in the hall. Free on-site parking is also available.

Franks said that is especially useful for families travelling in from out of town, who will no longer be told to come back later when a room is available.

"Here, they get to walk right in. There will be a navigator waiting for them at the front, bringing them into their own big, spacious room. I think that alone is just going to be a game changer."

Not only will families have access to more space, but staff will also have more room to work.

"Our volunteers were crammed into the smallest room possible with just no sunlight coming in. It was awful," Franks said.

"We had to lose our boardroom because we needed staff to move in there … as well as our partners, they were crammed. Some detectives (and) RCMP were all crammed into one room," she added.

Franks said children will feel safe and welcomed at the new facility as the "colours" and "energy" will create a more inviting atmosphere for children, along with the open spaces the facility provides.

Zebra has helped nearly 4,400 kids in 2023.

The new Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre will open on Oct. 7.