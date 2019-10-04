EDMONTON -- They have never played hockey before, but they love it anyway.

Edmonton's NorQuest College held its fifth annual NorQuest Cup—a chance for staff, faculty and students to play street hockey together.

The school is proud to give some of its students a chance to play Canada's most popular sport for the first time.

"NorQuest is all about inclusion. It's one of our mantras, and this is one of those events that we run where we really try and mix everyone together," said Sarah Smyth, the event's organizer. "Every year, we have people it's the first time they’ve played and they just love it."

Harvey Hurditt, a Jamaican-born student, told CTV News Edmonton he was "very excited" and "very joyful" to pick up a stick for the first time.

