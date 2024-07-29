'It's not really enough': Loblaw bread price-fixing settlement doesn't cut it: expert
Dalhousie University Agri-Foods Analytics Lab Director Sylvain Charlebois discusses Loblaws' price-fixing settlement with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Michael Higgins: Loblaw and its parent company have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a pair of class action lawsuits. The suit, brought against a group of companies that include Canada's biggest grocers, alleging they participated in a decade-old industry-wide bread price fixing scheme. Loblaw chair Galen Weston apologized on behalf of the company saying this behavior should never have happened.
This is said to be the largest antitrust settlement in Canadian history so in terms of being a hit to the pocketbook for Loblaw, how close does it come to settling this affair?
Sylvain Charlebois: Not close enough, to be honest. When you look at the costs, this bread price fixing scheme was going on allegedly for 14 years, from 2001 to 2015, and so Canadians actually overpaid for bread, buy as much as $5 billion. So $500 million is just 10 per cent of that sum. And so some people will say it's a good start, it's a step in the right direction, but it's not really enough. And of course in the U.S. when you see some price fixing scandals, executives tend to go to jail. We didn't see anybody being accused criminally in Canada. In fact, actually, we gave immunity to some of them, including Galen Weston. So you do wonder whether we actually take collusion, or criminal acts, very seriously in Canada.
MH: How do you see this settlement trickling down to consumers? What should Canadians expect?
SC: So far, we have received a gift certificate. If you remember, Gavin Weston himself did apologize back in 2017. At the time he actually did announce that he was giving $25 to all Canadians, you had to register online. So about 3,000,800 Canadians did register and so that amounts to about $96 million. And so there's probably another $400 million left of the 500 million and I suspect that the courts will decide to either force Loblaws to issue more gift cards, or they may actually use other means I'm not entirely sure at this point.
MH: Where the company is concerned, to what degree does this put the issue behind them? How far will it go to earning trust back from consumers?
SC: I think the biggest problem is the Competition Bureau. When Loblaws disclosed to the bureau that it was actually part of this scheme, it was back in 2015. That's when the investigation started. That was nine years ago and it's still ongoing. A lot of people think it's over, it's still ongoing. So we have now three companies, which have admitted guilt: Loblaws, Weston Bakeries, and of course Canada Bread, which last year actually paid a hefty fine $50 million. There's still four companies under investigation – Walmart Canada, Sobeys, Metro and Giant Tiger – and all of them have actually denied their involvement. So if they weren't involved, we need to know, if they were involved, we need to know as well. Of course, when you look at the sum that we heard about, $500 million, it's just not enough. And my guess is that Canadians will be expecting more or at least more accountability moving forward.
MH: So what kind of weight does that then put on the shoulders of the Competition Bureau to get this done?
SC: I'm hoping that Minister (Francois-Phillipe) Champagne will actually put more pressure on the bureau to finish the job. I don't think it's acceptable for any investigation to last nine years. In the U.S. to prosecute price fixers, like in the canned tuna case which happened a few years ago, an investigation lasted for about a year and some executives went to jail for 40 months, some of them just got out actually, and a fine. And so right now I think that Canadians, to feel protected, truly protected, they need a really highly functioning bureau. Right now courts are doing their job, they're getting money for Canadians, but we also need the bureau to do its job.
MH: Does that mean a change in legislation? What would pave the way for justice to be served to that degree, where maybe an executive is sent to jail?
SC: We’ve actually worked with the bureau on three occasions, on three files, and the bureau actually has a lot of power, it's just not using it. In fact with the new law which was implemented, I believe before the holidays on December 15, 2023, the bureau actually has the right to go after data and evidence if they suspect that something is wrong. So they should be able to use some of that authority and power. So they should. I mean, why wait? We have been waiting for nine years and that's why there’s cynicism out there. Canadians criticizing the industry is totally warranted. It's not surprising to see that.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
LIVE @ 1:30 p.m. MT
LIVE @ 1:30 p.m. MT Alberta set to release final report on food safety at childcare centres
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canada's Summer McIntosh won gold for the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday. This is Canada's second gold of the day and second of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
2 children dead and 9 people injured in stabbings in northwest England, police say
A stabbing at a children's dance class in northwest England on Monday killed two children and injured nine other people, police said. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and a knife seized after the bloody attack, police said.
FBI turns to Trump to seek answers into assassination attempt
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into his attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, a special agent said on Monday.
Canada wins first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Christa Deguchi didn't even know the full extent of Canadian history she had made in her Olympics debut.
The discovery of a possible sign of life in Venus' clouds sparked controversy. Now, scientists say they have more proof
Four years ago, the unexpected discovery in the clouds of Venus of a gas that on Earth signifies life — phosphine — faced controversy, earning rebukes in subsequent observations that failed to match its findings. Now, the same team behind that discovery has come back with more observations.
Canada appeals FIFA's six-point Olympic women's soccer deduction
The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer are appealing FIFA's six-point penalty to the national women's soccer team in the wake of a spying scandal at the Paris Games.
Intelligence task force to monitor all future byelections for foreign interference
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
Here are some things dentists say you should never do
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada
Ashley Callingbull became the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 1:30 p.m. MT
LIVE @ 1:30 p.m. MT Alberta set to release final report on food safety at childcare centres
The province will release a final report on food safety in licensed facility-based childcares on Monday afternoon.
-
Nearly 1,400 Jasper wildfire evacuees registered in Calgary; reception centre hours changing
Calgary announced it is changing the hours for its Jasper wildfire reception centre – with nearly 1,400 evacuees having already registered.
-
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
Lethbridge
-
Jury in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial expected to begin deliberations this week
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
-
Magrath Days celebrate southern Alberta town’s 125th birthday
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
-
Fire crews from across southern Alberta fight large fire at Coaldale recycling plant
Fire crews from a number of different southern Alberta communities tackled a fire at a Coaldale recycling plant late Friday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Firefighters called to Saskatchewan Penitentiary over the weekend
Firefighters in Prince Albert were called to the Saskatchewan Penitentiary for a reported fire in the prison administration building on Sunday.
-
Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada
Ashley Callingbull became the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
-
Sask. diver captures bronze at Paris Olympics
Pike Lake's own Rylan Wiens has captured bronze in his second appearance at the Olympics.
Regina
-
'Like a family': CKCK TV celebrates 70th Anniversary
A group of former employees returned to the CKCK Television studio to mark the station’s 70th Anniversary. They say it was a great place to work.
-
String of break-ins in southeast Sask. leads to 31 charges, 5 arrests
Saskatchewan RCMP have seemingly put an end to a string of break-ins that have occurred in the Alida, Sask. area over the past several months.
-
Sask. diver captures bronze at Paris Olympics
Pike Lake's own Rylan Wiens has captured bronze in his second appearance at the Olympics.
Vancouver
-
Plane crash kills 2 near Merritt, B.C.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
-
Motorcyclist dead after single-vehicle crash near Creston, B.C.
A 71-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in British Columbia's Kootenay region over the weekend.
-
Work continues on wildfires amid evacuations near B.C.'s Slocan Lake
The incident commander in charge of the fight to control six wildfires in southeastern British Columbia says changing weather conditions pose a challenge for crews.
Vancouver Island
-
Motorcyclist dead after single-vehicle crash near Creston, B.C.
A 71-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in British Columbia's Kootenay region over the weekend.
-
Work continues on wildfires amid evacuations near B.C.'s Slocan Lake
The incident commander in charge of the fight to control six wildfires in southeastern British Columbia says changing weather conditions pose a challenge for crews.
-
Canada appeals FIFA's six-point Olympic women's soccer deduction
The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer are appealing FIFA's six-point penalty to the national women's soccer team in the wake of a spying scandal at the Paris Games.
Toronto
-
'A massive boost for community safety,' Ford says of 5 new police helicopters in Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa
The province says it has set aside more than $100 million to purchase five new helicopters for use by police services in the GTA and Ottawa to help combat auto theft, carjackings, and street racing.
-
Several Toronto parking fines to increase starting August 1
The fines for a long list of parking offences in Toronto will increase starting Thursday.
-
'The docs don’t have a lack of customers': Ford defends plans for expansion of treatment at Ontario pharmacies
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending his government’s decision to allow pharmacists to handle more ailments instead of doctors, saying it’s one of the most popular moves his government has made.
Montreal
-
'Extended heat wave' as temperatures rise in Montreal
A special weather statement has been issued for Montreal due to a 'hot and humid air mass' that is 'currently affecting the province of Quebec.'
-
Americans in Montreal eager to engage in the U.S. election
With the U.S. election hitting another gear of excitement, Americans living in Montreal are feeling the effects with some working overtime to get out the vote.
-
Women with low sex drive get support with new therapy from Universite de Montreal
A new sex therapy developed by a researcher at the Université de Montréal helps women whose sexual desire has waned, a problem thought to affect between 30 per cent and 40 per cent of adult women.
Atlantic
-
Dozens join search for missing Cape Breton man
Dozens of people joined a search for a missing Cape Breton man near a highway exit on Monday morning.
-
Nova Scotia opens helpline after five people shot at Africville reunion in Halifax
The Nova Scotia government says it has opened a helpline for anyone seeking counselling after five people were shot over the weekend at a community gathering in Halifax.
-
Canada wins first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Christa Deguchi didn't even know the full extent of Canadian history she had made in her Olympics debut.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged following stabbing death in The Maples: Winnipeg police
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Maples neighbourhood on Sunday.
-
Canada wins first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Christa Deguchi didn't even know the full extent of Canadian history she had made in her Olympics debut.
-
Manitoban hoping to buy cabin with $1M lottery win
A Manitoba woman is well on the way to achieving her dream of buying a lakefront cabin after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario buying helicopters to help police address auto thefts in Ottawa, Toronto
The Ontario government is spending $134 million to purchase five new helicopters for use in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa. As part of the new Joint Air Support Unit, Ontario Provincial Police will acquire two new H135 helicopters to provide support to police in Ottawa and Toronto in dealing with auto thefts.
-
EF1 tornado leaves 32 km path of damage near Perth, Ont. last week
An EF1 tornado with winds of 150 km/h touched down southwest of Perth, Ont. last week, causing damage along a 39 km path.
-
Police investigating shooting in Vincent Massey Park
The Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating a weekend shooting in Vincent Massey Park.
Northern Ontario
-
Two people fled after crash with Sudbury party bus, police investigating
Sudbury police are investigating a crash in the valley Saturday night involving a party bus and a suspected impaired driver.
-
Northern Ont. boater charged with impaired driving during compliance check
Provincial police say a man was charged with impaired driving during a compliance check at a northern Ontario beach Sunday afternoon and clarify when you are legally allowed to consume alcohol on a boat.
-
Do you know this person? Timmins police seek public's help identifying suspect
The Timmins Police Service is investigating a weapons incident at Albert’s Hotel on Mountjoy Street South that occurred Sunday evening and seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect.
Barrie
-
Fatal two-vehicle crash in Essa Twp.
A man lost his life when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Essa Township.
-
Highway 400 at Highway 88 reopened after fatal crash
Highway 400 northbound lanes have reopened after a fatal motorcycle collision.
-
Man charged after smashing windows of 2 different Barrie businesses
Barrie police arrested and charged an individual after he shattered the windows of two different businesses in Barrie.
Kitchener
-
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
-
'Barricaded person' prompts heavy police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane in Kitchener.
-
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first gold medal at Paris Olympics
So far, Canada has won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
London
-
New MRI machine being set up in STEGH
St. Thomas Elgin General's first MRI machine arrived at the hospital Monday. The machine will allow staff to make detailed 3D images of the body to help diagnose issues.
-
'The whole sky was full of smoke!': Tillsonburg industrial blaze 'could have been worse'
A large industrial fire just west of Tillsonburg sent heavy black smoke billowing into the sky Monday morning. The blaze at Legend Rubber Inc. on Hwy. 3, spread quickly and sent a scare into arriving employees and firefighters alike.
-
Construction begins on new children’s treatment centre in Chatham-Kent
Construction has begun on a new children’s treatment centre in Chatham-Kent.
Windsor
-
Construction begins on new children’s treatment centre in Chatham-Kent
Construction has begun on a new children’s treatment centre in Chatham-Kent.
-
22-year-old charged with assaulting an officer and resisting arrest: Police
The Windsor police have charged a 22-year-old man with assaulting an officer and resisting arrest following an incident on Friday morning.
-
Canada wins first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Christa Deguchi didn't even know the full extent of Canadian history she had made in her Olympics debut.