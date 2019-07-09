Several homes have been evacuated as a result of a gas leak in southeast Edmonton on Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to 40 Avenue and 38 Street around 8:30 a.m. following numerous reports of a gas odour. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says it appears that contractors doing renovation work accidentally hit a gas line.

"We've evacuated the whole district here," said Capt. Edward Makarus with EFRS.

Makarus says between ten and 15 homes were evacuated, although some were already empty with occupants having left earlier for work.

“It was a bit of a shock," said evacuee Shawna Siemens who left with her husband, mother-in-law and daughter. "I wasn't sure what to do, but I just made sure we got our stuff together and got out."

Crews are continuing to work to restore power and gas to the area. The fire department says the natural gas will dissipate on its own in the coming hours.