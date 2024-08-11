'It was amazing': Riverhawks clinch first playoff win in front of record-setting crowd

The Edmonton Riverhawks have made franchise history.

The team bested the Bellingham Bells 3-1 Saturday night for the franchise's first post-season win.

This is the first year the Riverhawks have qualified for the West Coast League (WCL) playoffs, thanks to a 33-22 regular season finish, and the team set a WCL playoff game attendance record with 7,848 tickets sold.

"It was amazing. A huge turn out from the community. A lot of people wanting to see good baseball," said Ryan Chan, Riverhawks fan experience coordinator.

Chan said it was extra special to be able to celebrate the team's first post-season win at home with a fireworks show after the game.

"Just put a bow on what was a really great night," he added.

At the end of July, the Riverhawks set the league's single-season attendance record of 116,871 fans.

Due to the growing fan base, Chan said the Riverhawks recently converted their general admission to reserved seating.

"We did have, unfortunately, some fans who weren't able to find seats on Canada Day," he added. "Having everyone having their own seat (last night) made everything a smoother process."

Chan said – if Saturday night's game was any indication – any subsequent playoff games will continue to draw big crowds.

"(I expect) a packed house with very rowdy atmosphere. You know Edmonton sports fans like to get up for their teams," Chan said. "Such a community around this team has been amazing to see, and we hope to keep the party going."

Game 2 and 3, if needed, will be held Sunday night in Bellingham, WA.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Brandon Lynch