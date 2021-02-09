Advertisement
'It was my wife calling': Alberta RCMP ticketed nearly 200 distracted drivers last week
Published Tuesday, February 9, 2021 2:42PM MST
RCMP ticketed 194 Albertans for distracted driving to start the month. Feb. 9, 2021. (RCMP)
Share:
EDMONTON -- Alberta Mounties gave out 194 distracted driving tickets between Feb. 1-7, police said.
"We heard a lot of interesting excuses, but our favourite was: 'It was important, my wife was calling!'"
"There’s no excuse for risking safety, even for a last minute grocery list addition," Alberta RCMP added.
The penalty for this offence is $300 and three demerit points, according to the Alberta government.