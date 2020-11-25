EDMONTON -- Edmontonians who get caught breaking the new COVID-19 restrictions will be fined $1,000, but it remains unclear by whom.

Local peace officers have the power to enforce the city’s face-covering bylaw enacted in August. The rules announced Tuesday, however, which include no indoor gatherings or going to restaurants with people outside your household or two-person cohort, came at the provincial level.

Mayor Don Iveson and interim city manager Adam Laughlin welcomed the new measures and want to help with enforcement.

“I think we’re at the point where enforcement needs to be firmer and we’ll be taking those steps,” Laughlin said.

“Enforcement remains a key element of success in our COVID-19 response,” Iveson added.

One step the city is not taking is calling another state of emergency, like Calgary did Tuesday.

Calgary’s enforcement also differs from Edmonton’s education-first approach.

Mayor Don Iveson maintained peace officers will remind people to wear a mask first and encouraged Edmontonians to give their neighbours the benefit of the doubt before they report them.

But Nenshi said, “if you don’t know by now, there’s no point in educating you anymore.”

For those who report COVID-19 complaints, the Edmonton Police Services asks to submit them to the province, and not 911.

The Emergency Advisory Committee will meet Friday to discuss the restrictions and their enforcement.

The City of Edmonton has 4,936 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson