Former Edmonton Eskimo J.C. Sherritt has joined the Calgary Stampeders coaching staff.

The Stampeders announced on Monday morning that the 30-year-old California product will be joining the team as a linebackers coach.

Sherritt played eight seasons in the CFL, signing with the Eskimos in 2011, and played with the team as the won the Grey Cup in 2015.

“J.C. was a player I always respected and I’m happy to welcome him to the Stampeders organization,” said head coach Dave Dickenson in a news release. “I’m confident he’ll be an excellent coach and I’m excited for the fresh perspective he will bring to the defence and the organization.”

“I’m excited for the next part of my career,” said Sherritt. “An opportunity arose to coach in Calgary and it was a chance to be part of an organization that has enjoyed a lot of success. It seemed like a dream opportunity.”

Sherritt announced his retirement as a player on January 16.