

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





New Democratic Party member Sandra Jansen will not be running for re-election.

The Calgary-North West MLA made the announcement in a statement Monday.

“This is not an easy decision," she wrote. "But after many years in public life, it is the right decision for me and my family.”

Jansen called her floor crossing in 2016 from the United Conservative Party to Premier Rachel Notley’s government “one of the best decisions of my career.”

In an October 2017 cabinet shuffle, Jansen was made minister of infrastructure.

“I am very honored to have been given the chance to serve. And I am proud of what I have been able to accomplish on behalf of my constituents, particularly over these last two years. I would like to thank those constituents for their unwavering support.”

Jansen said she would be helping Notley in her campaign for re-election.

Strathcona-Sherwood Park NDP MLA Estefania Cortes-Vargas also announced Monday she would not be running for re-election.

“Until the election is held, I plan to continue working hard for all of my constituents,” she wrote.

It is with a heavy heart that I have come to the tough decision that I will not be seeking re-election to pursue further professional development opportunities. Until the election is held, I plan to continue working hard for all of my constituents.#ableghttps://t.co/8VKC3tMt3n pic.twitter.com/qVbEu69p2j — E CortesVargas (@ECortes_Vargas) January 21, 2019

In a statement to media, she endorsed candidate Moira Vane’s campaign for NDP nomination.

Cortes-Vargas was elected to the legislative assembly in May 2015.