Jason Kenney tells Montreal to send toppled Sir John A. MacDonald statue to Alberta
The iconic statue of Sir John A. MacDonald that has been the target of anger and vandalism over the past years was toppled in downtown Montreal Saturday. SOURCE: Jaggi Singh/Facebook
EDMONTON -- A more than century-old statue of Canada’s first prime minister was pulled down and damaged in Montreal on Saturday, and the vandalism caught the eye of Alberta’s premier.
Protesters demanding defunding of police toppled the statue of Sir John A. MacDonald.
The statue was busted into pieces and then spray-painted.
No arrests were made.
MacDonald statues have been damaged or defaced across the country, as people draw attention to mistreatment of Indigenous and other marginalized peoples in the 19th century.
Jason Kenney responded to what happened to the statue in a series of tweets.