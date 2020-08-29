EDMONTON -- A more than century-old statue of Canada’s first prime minister was pulled down and damaged in Montreal on Saturday, and the vandalism caught the eye of Alberta’s premier.

Protesters demanding defunding of police toppled the statue of Sir John A. MacDonald.

The statue was busted into pieces and then spray-painted.

No arrests were made.

MacDonald statues have been damaged or defaced across the country, as people draw attention to mistreatment of Indigenous and other marginalized peoples in the 19th century.

Jason Kenney responded to what happened to the statue in a series of tweets.

1/ A mob has torn down and defaced the statue of Sir John A Macdonald in Montreal.



This vandalism of our history and heroes must stop.



As his biographer Richard Gwyn wrote, “no Macdonald, no Canada.” Both Macdonald & the country he created were flawed but still great. pic.twitter.com/ntxqmn0G49 — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) August 29, 2020

2/ Many of those on the extreme left responsible for this kind of violence claim that Canada is an illegitimate state, all the while enjoying Canada’s rights, freedoms, privileges & prosperity. None of those things were created by accident. They come from the vision & sacrifice — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) August 29, 2020

3/ of those who went before us, particularly Macdonald himself.



He was an immigrant who suffered unimaginable personal trauma throughout his life, which he overcame to forge an enormous country out of divided factions.



It’s right to debate his legacy and life. But it is wrong — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) August 29, 2020