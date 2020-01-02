EDMONTON -- Parks Canada says online reservations for camping at Jasper National Park will open next week.

Online reservations for front-country camping will open on Jan. 7 at 8 a.m.

Parks Canada says a limited number of sites will be available for the refurbished Snaring Overflow, located east of Jasper. Wapiti, Wabasso and Pocahontas sites are all also available for reservation.

Last year, nearly 6,000 reservations were made in the first hour, according to Parks Canada.

Whistlers Campground remains closed for ongoing reconstruction work.

Backcountry reservations for more remote sites open on Jan. 22 at 8 a.m.