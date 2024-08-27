Jasper Post Office retail services opens with reduced hours on Thursday: Canada Post

The Jasper Post Office will resume service by the end of the week after wildfires destroyed 30 per cent of structures in town last month.

The post office will be open with reduced hours on Aug. 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for retail services, according to a press release from Canada Post.

After the long-weekend, it will resume regular hours from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The postal box lobby is available for customers to retrieve their mail.

Mail forwarding services will remain in place to customers who've signed up for the free service during the wildfires and all mail received will be sent out to the address indicated on file. This service can be canceled at any time.

For more information regarding postal services, customers can call Canada Post's customer service line at 1-866-607-6301 or contact the online customer service team through the link.