EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Jasper Post Office retail services opens with reduced hours on Thursday: Canada Post

    The Jasper Post Office on July 26, 2024. (Source: Parks Canada) The Jasper Post Office on July 26, 2024. (Source: Parks Canada)
    Share

    The Jasper Post Office will resume service by the end of the week after wildfires destroyed 30 per cent of structures in town last month.

    The post office will be open with reduced hours on Aug. 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for retail services, according to a press release from Canada Post.

    After the long-weekend, it will resume regular hours from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    The postal box lobby is available for customers to retrieve their mail.

    Mail forwarding services will remain in place to customers who've signed up for the free service during the wildfires and all mail received will be sent out to the address indicated on file. This service can be canceled at any time.

    For more information regarding postal services, customers can call Canada Post's customer service line at 1-866-607-6301 or contact the online customer service team through the link.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News