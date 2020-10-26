EDMONTON -- Edmonton sports legend Joey Moss died on Monday, multiple sources say. He was 57.

So sorry to hear that legendary figure among the Oilers and Eskimos, Joey Moss, has passed away. My deepest condolences to the entire Moss family, those who worked with him for the Oilers and Eskimos, and all the people Joey touched. He was an unreal human being. A joy to meet. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) October 26, 2020

Deepest condolences to the Moss family, as well as the Eskimos and Oilers on the passing of Joey Moss. National anthems at Oiler games will never be the same without Joey singing his heart out beside the Oiler bench. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 27, 2020

Moss captured Edmonton’s heart as the locker room attendant for the Edmonton Oilers and the Edmonton Football Team for decades.

He was brought to the attention of the Oilers by none other than Wayne Gretzky, starting to work for the team in 1984-85.

Moss was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

In addition to his contribution to the sporting world, The Joey Moss Literacy Centre For Excellence was launched in 2019.