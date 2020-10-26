EDMONTON -- Edmonton sports legend Joey Moss died on Monday, multiple sources say. He was 57.

 

Moss captured Edmonton’s heart as the locker room attendant for the Edmonton Oilers and the Edmonton Football Team for decades.

He was brought to the attention of the Oilers by none other than Wayne Gretzky, starting to work for the team in 1984-85.

Moss was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

In addition to his contribution to the sporting world, The Joey Moss Literacy Centre For Excellence was launched in 2019.