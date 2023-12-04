Josh Classen's forecast: Enjoy the snow; it won't be here for long

A bit of wet snow Sunday night has left Edmonton and area under about a centimetre of snow this morning.

BUT...with sunshine and a push of warm air from the WSW, that snow should all (of at least mostly) be melted this afternoon.

Temperatures should hit a high in the 2 to 5 C range later today.

Further west, some heavier snow will fall in the mountain parks and along Icefields Parkway.

Northwestern Alberta gets a chance of some freezing rain overnight and/or early Tuesday morning, especially between Peace River and High Level.

That moves the northeastern Alberta (Fort McMurray and north) Tuesday morning as freezing rain or wet snow.

The next chance of precipitation in the Edmonton region comes as a chance of showers Tuesday afternoon/evening.

We'll climb to a high in the 4 to 8 C range Tuesday ahead of that chance of showers.

As temperatures slip Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, watch for some icy side streets, sidewalks and parking lots.

Daytime highs continue to climb above 0 C Wednesday/Thursday (although...not quite as warm as Tuesday).

The LONG range outlook for temperatures has a high degree of uncertainty.

Depending on how things play out, we're either dealing with highs in the -4 to -8 C range for next week OR highs in the 0 to -5 C range.

For now...I'm leaning towards the cooler option. But, we'll see how that develops through the week.

Next chance of snow for the Edmonton region doesn't come until Sunday.

So, enjoy the snow out there this morning...it won't last too long.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 3

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: -5

Temperature dropping to -7 overnight and then climbing after midnight.

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning: -2

Afternoon High: 6

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 3

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 1

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 0

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -2