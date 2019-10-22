Famous names including NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabar and country music star Brett Kissel attended an event celebrating young leaders at Rogers Place Tuesday.

“It just takes patience and perseverance. Remember those two things because if it doesn’t happen the first time you try it. It will happen,” said Abdul-Jabbar at WE Day, an event that aims to empower youth and celebrate social good.

WE Day attendees didn’t buy tickets to the event; they earned them through their involvement in the WE Schools programs. Students had to take one local and one global action to earn a seat.

One of the presenters said that the attendees in one section earned their spot by fighting back against cyber bullying.

One student attending WE Day told CTV News Edmonton that he was able to take away a lot from the event.

“I’m learning the importance of how important we can be in the world. How important it is to treat other people well,” said Grade 5 student Kalem Power.

WE Day is an annual event held across Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.